Freitag, 13.07.2018

ZeitAnbieterVorwahlTarif

UhrCent/min

Ferngespräche

0 – 7Sparcall010280,10

Arcor010700,19

7 – 90100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

9 – 140100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

14 – 190100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

19 – 24Arcor010700,47

01045010450,94

Ortsgespräche

0 – 7Sparcall010280,10

Arcor010700,19

7 – 19Sparcall010281,66

01097telecom010971,67

19 – 24Arcor010700,79

Tele2010130,94

Vom Festnetz zum Handy

0 – 240100120100122,05

0100110100112,09

Quelle: www.teltarif.de; Hotline (Mo – Fr 9 – 18 Uhr): 0900 1330100

(1,86 Euro pro Minute aus dem Festnetz der T-Com).

Angaben ohne Gewähr. Stand: 12.07.2018