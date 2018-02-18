ZeitAnbieterVorwahlTarif
UhrCent/min
Ferngespräche
0 – 7Sparcall010280,10
Arcor010700,47
7 – 90100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
9 – 140100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
14 – 190100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
19 – 24Arcor010700,52
01045010450,94
Ortsgespräche
0 – 7Sparcall010280,10
Arcor010700,47
7 – 19Sparcall010281,26
tellmio010381,35
19 – 2401052010520,88
Arcor010700,89
Vom Festnetz zum Handy
0 – 240100120100122,05
0100110100112,09
Quelle: www.teltarif.de; Hotline (Mo – Fr 9 – 18 Uhr): 0900 1330100
(1,86 Euro pro Minute aus dem Festnetz der T-Com).
Angaben ohne Gewähr. Stand: 18.02.2018
