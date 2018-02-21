erweiterte Suche
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018

Täglich: Call-by-Call-Anbieter mit Tarifansage,

ohne Anmeldung sofort nutzbar.

ZeitAnbieterVorwahlTarif

UhrCent/min

Ferngespräche

0 – 7Sparcall010280,10

7 – 90100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

9 – 140100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

14 – 190100880100880,75

0100520100520,84

19 – 24Arcor010700,52

01045010450,94

Ortsgespräche

0 – 7Sparcall010280,10

7 – 19tellmio010381,18

01097telecom010971,19

19 – 2401052010520,88

Arcor010700,89

Vom Festnetz zum Handy

0 – 240100120100122,05

0100110100112,09

Quelle: www.teltarif.de; Hotline (Mo – Fr 9 – 18 Uhr): 0900 1330100

(1,86 Euro/Min. Festnetz T-Com). Angaben o. Gewähr. Stand: 21.02.2018