Täglich: Call-by-Call-Anbieter mit Tarifansage,
ohne Anmeldung sofort nutzbar.
ZeitAnbieterVorwahlTarif
UhrCent/min
Ferngespräche
0 – 7Sparcall010280,10
7 – 90100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
9 – 140100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
14 – 190100880100880,75
0100520100520,84
19 – 24Arcor010700,52
01045010450,94
Ortsgespräche
0 – 7Sparcall010280,10
7 – 19tellmio010381,18
01097telecom010971,19
19 – 2401052010520,88
Arcor010700,89
Vom Festnetz zum Handy
0 – 240100120100122,05
0100110100112,09
Quelle: www.teltarif.de; Hotline (Mo – Fr 9 – 18 Uhr): 0900 1330100
(1,86 Euro/Min. Festnetz T-Com). Angaben o. Gewähr. Stand: 21.02.2018
Artikelempfehlung
Täglich: Call-by-Call-Anbieter mit Tarifansage,
ohne Anmeldung sofort nutzbar.
ZeitAnbieterVorwahl
Täglich: Call-by-Call-Anbieter mit Tarifansage, (...)
Link zum Artikel:
http://www.sz-online.de/nachrichten/taeglich-call-by-call-anbieter-mit-tarifansageohne-anmeldung-sofort-nutzbarzeitanbietervorwahl-3883646.html