Apotheken (8 Uhr bis 8 Uhr)
Bautzen/nördl. Kreisgeb.: Apotheke im Marktkauf, 03591 676767
B’werda: Markt-Apotheke Neustadt, Böhmische Straße 2, 03596 550970
Oberland: (8 bis 21 Uhr, danach siehe Bautzen) Neue Apotheke Wilthen, Zittauer Str. 12,
03592 380305
Ärzte
Notarzt 112
Kassenärztliche Bereitschaft Mo./Di./Do. 19-7 Uhr, Mi./Fr. 14-7 Uhr 116117
Anmeld. Krankentransport 03571 19222
Allgemeine Erreichbarkeit 03571 19296
Tierärzte
Bautzen:
DVM Beyer, 0172 3524481
Cunewalde: DVM Kutschke, 0171 8254562
