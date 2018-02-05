erweiterte Suche
Dienstag, 06.02.2018

Apotheken (8 Uhr bis 8 Uhr)

Bautzen/nördl. Kreisgeb.: Apotheke im Marktkauf, 03591 676767

B’werda: Markt-Apotheke Neustadt, Böhmische Straße 2, 03596 550970

Oberland: (8 bis 21 Uhr, danach siehe Bautzen) Neue Apotheke Wilthen, Zittauer Str. 12,

03592 380305

Ärzte

Notarzt 112

Kassenärztliche Bereitschaft Mo./Di./Do. 19-7 Uhr, Mi./Fr. 14-7 Uhr 116117

Anmeld. Krankentransport 03571 19222

Allgemeine Erreichbarkeit 03571 19296

Tierärzte

Bautzen:

DVM Beyer, 0172 3524481

Cunewalde: DVM Kutschke, 0171 8254562